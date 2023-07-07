Drug-laden drone crashes in Pakistan's Lahore

People gather in Lahore’s Kahna after a drug-laden drone crashed in the area on Friday. Photo: DAWN

A drone carrying drugs worth millions of rupees crashed in Pakistan's Lahore city, police have said.

The incident took place at Halloki area of Kahna town in Lahore, reports DAWN.com.

Kahna Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Wahid said that Rasoolpura village is where the incident happened.

"The drone, of size larger than usual, was carrying six kilogrammes of heroin when it crashed into the fields of a landlord identified as Rozdar," he told Dawn.com.

Locals gathered around the drone after it crashed, and the cops were called later.

SHO Wahid said that both the drone and the drugs, which were worth millions of rupees, had been taken into police custody.

"They have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation pertaining to where the drone was operated from and where it was headed," he added.

Earlier this year, the Narowal police arrested five suspects who were suspected of using drones to bring heroin across the border. During the investigation, the cops also confiscated automatic weapons, eight batteries, and a device for controlling it.