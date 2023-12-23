Drone strike hits ship off India's coast: maritime agencies

South Asia

AFP
23 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:34 pm

Related News

Drone strike hits ship off India's coast: maritime agencies

The tanker was Israel-affiliated and had been on its way from Saudi Arabia to India. Both agencies said the attack occurred 200 nautical miles southwest o

AFP
23 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 04:34 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

A drone strike damaged a merchant ship off the coast of India on Saturday but caused no casualties, two maritime agencies said, with one reporting the vessel was linked to Israel.

The attack caused a fire on board, according to the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, or UKMTO.

Ambrey, a maritime security firm, said the "Liberia-flagged chemical/products tanker... was Israel-affiliated" and had been on its way from Saudi Arabia to India.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Both agencies said the attack occurred 200 nautical miles southwest of Veraval, India.

UKMTO said the "authorities were investigating", and noted the fire had been extinguished. Ambrey said the Indian navy was responding.

There was no immediate claim of responsiblity for the strike which came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on a vital shipping lane in the Red Sea.

Iran has also been accused of carrying out attacks near its waters.

Last month, an Israeli-owned cargo ship was hit in a suspected drone attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Indian Ocean, according to a US official.

The Malta-flagged vessel managed by an Israeli-affiliated company was reportedly damaged when the unmanned aerial vehicle exploded close to it, according to Ambrey.

The attacks on shipping since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7 have prompted major firms to reroute their cargo vessels around the southern tip of Africa, despite the higher fuel costs of much longer voyages.

The Huthi rebels have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels involving more than 35 different countries, according to the Pentagon.

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

Drone / Indian / ocean / Israel / ship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

10h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

The revenue of about ৳440bn is stuck in cases

1h | Multimedia
Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

Protests in Argentina against Milei's plan

3h | Multimedia
New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

New funds to enter stocks after floor withdrawal

6h | Multimedia
Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

23h | TBS World