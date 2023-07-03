Drone spotted over Indian PM Modi’s residence, police says no object detected

South Asia

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 02:13 pm

Related News

Drone spotted over Indian PM Modi’s residence, police says no object detected

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 02:13 pm
FILE PHOTO: India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, 31 January, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, 31 January, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Delhi Police said that the Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides proximate security to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reached out to the police around 5:30am on Monday morning.

A drone was spotted on Monday over Modi's residence in Delhi, which is a no-fly zone.

News agency ANI, citing Delhi Police, said that the Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides proximate security to the Indian PM, reached out to the police around 5:30am on Monday morning.

The Delhi Police told ANI that information was received at the police control room about an unidentified flying object near Modi's residence. 

The police said, "Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted. They also didn't detect any such flying object near the PM's residence."

The police said that the investigation was underway.

World+Biz

India / Indian PM Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

2h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board