Drone spotted over Indian PM Modi’s residence, police says no object detected

Delhi Police said that the Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides proximate security to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reached out to the police around 5:30am on Monday morning.

A drone was spotted on Monday over Modi's residence in Delhi, which is a no-fly zone.

The Delhi Police told ANI that information was received at the police control room about an unidentified flying object near Modi's residence.

The police said, "Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted. They also didn't detect any such flying object near the PM's residence."

The police said that the investigation was underway.