Dozens feared missing after two ferries collide in Assam's Brahmaputra river

Several people are missing after two passenger boats collided with each other in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesdeay.

Sources said at least 100 passengers were onboard the boats when they crashed into each other at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, around 350km from Guwahati, reports the NDTV.

One boat was coming from Majuli (a river island in the Brahmaputra River) to Nimati Ghat while the other boat was going in the opposite direction.

The State Disaster Response Force officials have reached the spot and started rescue operations.