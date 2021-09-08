Dozens feared missing after two ferries collide in Assam's Brahmaputra river

South Asia

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:05 pm

Related News

Dozens feared missing after two ferries collide in Assam's Brahmaputra river

One boat was coming from Majuli (a river island in the Brahmaputra River) to Nimati Ghat while the other boat was going in the opposite direction

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Several people are missing after two passenger boats collided with each other in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Jorhat on Wednesdeay.

Sources said at least 100 passengers were onboard the boats when they crashed into each other at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, around 350km from Guwahati, reports the NDTV.

One boat was coming from Majuli (a river island in the Brahmaputra River) to Nimati Ghat while the other boat was going in the opposite direction.

The State Disaster Response Force officials have reached the spot and started rescue operations.

World+Biz

India / Assam / Brahmaputra river

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

22h | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

22h | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

22h | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

4
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places