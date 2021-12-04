Donors eye 10 December decision on shifting frozen funds for Afghanistan

South Asia

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 01:35 pm

Related News

Donors eye 10 December decision on shifting frozen funds for Afghanistan

No further details about the ARTF meeting were immediately available

Reuters
04 December, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 01:35 pm
Afghan money exchange dealers wait for customers at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Afghan money exchange dealers wait for customers at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) have agreed to decide about a transfer of funds to humanitarian aid agencies by 10 December, a World Bank spokesperson said on Friday.

The World Bank's board this week backed transferring $280 million from the $1.5 billion trust fund, which was frozen after the Taliban took over the Afghan government in August, to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the plan.

The World Bank spokesperson gave no details on the proposal, but said ARTF donors met on Friday and agreed to make a decision on transfers out of the fund in one week.

No further details about the ARTF meeting were immediately available.

The US Treasury Department had no comment.

Afghanistan's 39 million people face a collapsing economy, a winter of food shortages and growing poverty since the Taliban seized power at the end of August as the last US troops withdrew from 20 years of war.

Afghan experts have said the aid would help, but big questions remain, including how to get funds into Afghanistan without exposing any financial institutions involved to US sanctions.

World+Biz

donors / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Amid increasing interest, many after-school programmes help kids learn preliminary coding lessons. Photo: Scitech Academy

The rising tide of ‘coding for kids’ in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

6h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

1d | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub