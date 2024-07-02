Detention of Imran Khan violates international law, UN working group says

South Asia

Reuters
02 July, 2024, 07:15 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 07:21 am

Related News

Detention of Imran Khan violates international law, UN working group says

The Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that the "appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law."

Reuters
02 July, 2024, 07:15 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 07:21 am
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's detention is arbitrary and in violation of international law, a UN human rights working group said in an opinion issued on Monday, adding the jailed politician should be released immediately.

The Geneva-based UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said that the "appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law."

The UN working group said Khan's legal woes were part of a "much larger campaign of repression" against him and his Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) party. It said that in the lead up to the 2024 elections, members of Khan's party were arrested and tortured and their rallies were disrupted. It also alleged "widespread fraud on election day, stealing dozens of parliamentary seats."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Pakistani embassy in Washington had no immediate comment. Pakistan's election commission denies that the elections were rigged.  

Khan has been in jail since last August and was convicted in some cases ahead of a national election in February. He is also fighting dozens of other cases which are continuing. Khan and his party say the charges were politically motivated to thwart his return to power.

In recent months, Pakistani courts have suspended Khan's jail sentences in two cases about the illegal acquisition and sale of state gifts, and also overturned his conviction on charges of leaking state secrets. 

However, he has remained in prison due to a conviction in another case in which a trial court ruled that his 2018 marriage was unlawful. Khan also faces a trial under anti-terrorism charges in connection with violence in May last year.

Khan came to power in 2018 and was ousted in 2022 after falling out with Pakistan's powerful military. He alleged the US and Pakistani military played a role in his ousting through a parliamentary no-confidence vote. Both deny the accusations.

Multiple legal cases were brought against Khan after he was ousted which disqualified him as a candidate in February's election.

Despite not running himself, candidates backed by Khan secured the highest number of seats, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) formed a coalition government.

The US, Britain and the European Union expressed concern about reported irregularities in the elections and urged a probe while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about violence and the suspension of mobile communications services during the elections.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Imran Khan / United Nations (UN)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

18h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

21h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

23h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

9h | Videos
Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

10h | Videos
That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

11h | Videos
Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

Costs for students to travel to Australia increased

11h | Videos