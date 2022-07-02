Indian court says detained journalist Zubair received money from outside

South Asia

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 11:32 am

Related News

Indian court says detained journalist Zubair received money from outside

Fresh charges have been added against the 33-year-old journalist by the Delhi Police - Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201( disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA)

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 11:32 am
Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News.
Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News.

Indian Journalist Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-check website Alt News, was accused of getting money via payment gateway Razorpay as his bail plea was heard in a court in Delhi on Saturday.

Fresh charges have been added against the 33-year-old journalist by the Delhi Police - Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201( disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday over a 2018 tweet after he was accused of hurting religious sentiments.

"From the analysis of the reply received from Razorpay payment gateway, various transactions, with phone numbers or IP addresses outside India, were from locations including, Bangkok, Manama, North-Holland, Singapore, Victoria, New York, England, Riyadh Region," public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court.

"Locations also included Sharjah, Stockholm, Aichi, central, western and eastern provinces of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, Washington DC, Kansas, New Jersey, Ontario, California, Texas, Lower Saxony, Bern, Dubai, Uusima and Scotland," he added.

Arrest of Indian Muslim journalist sparks widespread outrage

Countering the arguments, Zubair's lawyer, Vrinda Grover, told the court on his behalf: "The money which is being alleged to be received in violation of the FCRA has not gone into my account. All money had gone into the account of Pravda Media."

A day after the arrest, the police got a four-day remand to question him. The 33-year-old on Thursday was taken to his Bengaluru home for further investigation where a laptop and a hard disk were seized.

"Zubair was taken to Bengaluru with four officers but not a single technical person was taken. These are public resources… look at the conduct of the investigating agency. Even the hash value has not been generated," Grover told the court on Saturday, stressing that he should get bail and the investigation was over.

"This Twitter handle (Hanuman Bhakt) pulls out this tweet which what purpose. He says his religious sentiments are hurt, but this is not 'Indian Hurt Sentiment Code'. This is the Indian Penal Code," Grover underlined in the court during the hearing, referring to the complainant in the case and the 2018 tweet that had allegedly hurt his religious sentiments.

Top News / World+Biz

Indian Journalist Mohammed Zubair / bail plea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

3h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

1d | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

1d | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

1d | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

1d | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

1d | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation