Deputy governor of northern Afghan province killed in car bomb attack

South Asia

Reuters
06 June, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 02:28 pm

Related News

Deputy governor of northern Afghan province killed in car bomb attack

Reuters
06 June, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 02:28 pm
Photo: Karim Sahib AFP via Getty Image/DW
Photo: Karim Sahib AFP via Getty Image/DW

The deputy governor of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province was killed by a car bomb on Tuesday, the provincial spokesperson said.

"Nissar Ahmad Ahmadi, with his driver, has been killed and six civilians were injured," said Mahzudeen Ahmadi, the head of the information office of Badakshan, a province in the far north of the country that shares a border with China and Tajikistan.

It was not clear who was behind the bombing, which was the first known major blast or attack on a Taliban official in Afghanistan in several weeks.

The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of Islamic State, which had claimed several major attacks in urban centres.

The Islamic State has also targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.

World+Biz

Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stride: Embracing affordable, inclusive, and heritage-inspired fashion

3h | Mode
Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

Seba Prokashoni after QaziDa

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to retain brains in the country

5h | Panorama
Artificial intelligence isn’t going to magically fix our problems, and the futuristic option isn’t always the most effective choice Photo: Reuters

AI robots can’t clean our plastic-plagued oceans alone

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

1d | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage