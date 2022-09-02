Deposed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on 3 Sept

South Asia

Deposed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on 3 Sept

Rajapaksa fled the country after Sri Lanka spiralled into an economic chaos which triggered severe shortages of food and fuel which turned into a political turmoil.

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka&#039;s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders&#039; Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presents his national statement as a part of the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home Saturday, a top defence official told AFP on Friday.

"He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "We are told he will return very early on Saturday.

 

