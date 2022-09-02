Deposed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on 3 Sept
Rajapaksa fled the country after Sri Lanka spiralled into an economic chaos which triggered severe shortages of food and fuel which turned into a political turmoil.
Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home Saturday, a top defence official told AFP on Friday.
"He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "We are told he will return very early on Saturday.