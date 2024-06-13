'Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities': Modi reviews security situation in J&K

13 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 05:27 pm

'Deploy full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities': Modi reviews security situation in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir region has seen a series of terror attacks over the past few days.

13 June, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 05:27 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Hindustan Times
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Hindustan Times

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (13 June) reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other officials.

The Jammu and Kashmir region has seen a series of terror attacks over the past few days. Terrorists have struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts over the past four days, killing nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan and leaving seven security personnel and several others injured.

During Thursday's meeting, the prime minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in the union territory. He was also apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken.

During the meeting, Modi urged the senior officials to deploy the full spectrum of India's counter-terror capabilities. He also spoke to home minister Amit Shah about the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations.

Terror attacks in J&K

On Sunday, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, killing nine and injuring 41. Two days later, terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in Doda, injuring six security personnel.

On the same night, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawan and one terrorist were killed in another encounter in Kathua district that broke out after ultras attacked a house in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar.

On Wednesday evening, a policeman was injured in a fresh gunfight with terrorists in Kota Top area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. It has released the sketches of four terrorists involved in two attacks in Doda district.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack in Reasi, reported ANI. The J-K police have formed 11 teams to investigate the attack. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also assessing the situation in Reasi.

