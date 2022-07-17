Democracy requires moral, not military strength: Imran

FILE PHOTO: Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday deplored the imbalance in civil-military relations, as he blamed previous PPP and PML-N governments for ceding space to the army to 'save their skin' in corruption cases.

The former prime minister made these remarks at a seminar on freedom of expression, a day ahead of crucial by-polls in Punjab, where his party is contesting on 20 Punjab Assembly seats across the province, Dawn reports.

"Because of this imbalance, a situation has developed that [now] the establishment isn't realising [the consequences of] the actions it is committing," he said, while referring to a crackdown against his party following his ouster as a result of the no-confidence motion.

"We cannot afford a weak army... we have to protect it. If the distance between the army and the public keeps increasing, which it is, then it will eventually harm the army and Pakistan."

According to Mr Khan, democracy depended on "moral strength" and not physical strength, which he said the Pakistani military possesses.