Delhi's Health Minister arrested on money laundering charges

UNB
30 May, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 08:40 pm

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday has arrested New Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain in an alleged money laundering case.

Sources said that Jain was involved in alleged "hawala transactions" linked to a Kolkata-based company.

"He will be produced in a court and the directorate will seek his custody for interrogation," sources said.

Jain also holds the additional portfolio of Delhi's home department and is a prominent face of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

