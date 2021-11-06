Delhi trapped under blanket of toxic air two days after festival

06 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2021, 02:43 pm

On social media, some residents complained about the hazardous conditions in Delhi, which has the worst air quality of all world capitals, with an annual spike often early in the winter

Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Noida, India, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Residential buildings are seen shrouded in smog in Noida, India, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

India's capital was blanketed by toxic air on Saturday as pollution levels remained dangerously high for a second day after revellers defied a fireworks ban during a major Hindu festival and farmers in nearby states burnt stubble.

New Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 456 on a scale of 500, indicating "severe" pollution conditions that can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing diseases.

The AQI measures the concentration of poisonous particulate matter PM2.5, which can cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as lung cancer, in a cubic metre of air.

On social media, some residents complained about the hazardous conditions in Delhi, which has the worst air quality of all world capitals, with an annual spike often early in the winter.

"The pollution in Delhi makes it very difficult to live in this city. Or at least live here for too long," resident Pratyush Singh said on Twitter. "We're breathing smoke everyday. Media will talk about it. Leaders will say they are fixing it. It'll go away and come back next year."

