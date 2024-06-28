Delhi refutes Mamata's claim of not consulting on Ganga water-sharing treaty

India and Bangladesh signed the Ganga water-sharing treaty in 1996, which is due to expire in 2026 but may be extended by mutual agreement. Photo: Collected

India's foreign ministry today (28 June) refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim that the Centre did not consult the state government on the renewal of the Ganges water sharing agreement between India and Bangladesh.

"The facts do not bear out the assertions [by Mamata]. The representative of the West Bengal government has attended all the meetings of an internal committee set up on the issue (of the Ganges water-sharing accord with Bangladesh) consisting of all stakeholders. In fact, on 6 April 2024, a communication was received from the West Bengal government indicating its requirement of drinking water and industrial water under the treaty beyond 2026," Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal told the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, reports the Daily Star.

The remarks came after Mamata wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 June opposing any water-sharing talks with Bangladesh without the state's involvement.

Jaiswal said India's internal committee on the renewal of the Ganges water-sharing treaty has submitted its final report. But he did not disclose its content.

India and Bangladesh signed the Ganga water-sharing treaty in 1996, which is due to expire in 2026 but may be extended by mutual agreement.

After a meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during her India visit last Saturday, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the two countries will begin technical-level discussions on the renewal of the treaty.