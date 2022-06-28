Delhi Police seeks 5-day custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

The Delhi Police on Tuesday sought the extension of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's custody by five more days. The journalist was produced before chief metropolitan magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria on the expiry of his one-day custodial interrogation.

Zubair was arrested late on Monday in a case related to an "objectionable tweet" he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

Police had earlier said Zubair was 'evasive' when asked questions and did not provide the 'necessary technical equipment' or co-operate with the authorities. Police said other FIRs were also registered against him in different matters.

Zubair had reportedly refused to hand over personal electronic devices used by him in 2018 - which he may have used to make the social media post. Zubair's arrest came weeks after he had flagged ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments in the Prophet row.

Zubair's colleague and Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha alleged that Zubair was arrested without notice, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been held. He also said that no police person in the van in which Zubair was taken away was wearing any name tag.