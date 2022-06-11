Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks

South Asia

Hindustan Times
11 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 01:00 pm

Related News

Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks

After the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the Prophet

Hindustan Times
11 June, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 01:00 pm
Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had distanced himself from the protest, saying &quot;nobody knows who the protesters were&quot; and demanded action against such people
Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had distanced himself from the protest, saying "nobody knows who the protesters were" and demanded action against such people

Police have registered a case in connection with Friday's protest outside Jama Masjid to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), officials said on Saturday.

After the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the Prophet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case has been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday against the protesters and further investigation is underway.

On Friday, the DCP had said, "Around 1,500 people had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300."

"Police deployment always remains at Jama Masjid during Friday prayers. The protesters were dispersed within 10 to 15 minutes and the situation is peaceful. Legal action will be taken in connection with the incident. We have identified some of the miscreants and our teams are working to identify others," Chauhan said.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, had distanced himself from the protest, saying "nobody knows who the protesters were" and demanded action against such people.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated on Sunday with protests from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, prompting the BJP to suspend Sharma and expel Jindal as the party asserted that it respects all religions.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, and filed a separate case against Sharma for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments. 

World+Biz

Prophet remarks / Delhi police / FIR / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

3h | Panorama
First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

5h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sabina not giving up hope of her burnt brother's survival

Sabina not giving up hope of her burnt brother's survival

22m | Videos
Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

Meet the YouTube king of Bangladesh

4h | Videos
This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

This shop enjoys same popularity for three generations

19h | Videos
The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

The aim is to bring back laundered money: Finance Minister

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

6
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions