Delhi police arrest 2 suspects over Rohini courtroom shootout

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two suspects in the murder of gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi inside Rohini district court even as police commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited the crime scene where the dramatic shoot-out took place, leaving three dead.

Officials said Asthana visited the court and the crime scene but did not give any further details.

The special cell on Sunday arrested Umang Yadav and Vinay Mota who were earlier detained for questioning. Officers privy to the development said a car which was reportedly used to transport the two attackers who gunned down Gogi on Friday inside a courtroom in Rohini courts complex, and were then shot dead by the police, has also been seized.

Investigators also said that the attackers planned to surrender before the judge after killing Gogi, but before they could move towards the judge's seat, the security personnel who accompanied Gogi to the court killed them, apprehending they might harm the judge, and others present inside the courtroom.

They added that they were yet to ascertain this and other details that were emerging during the investigation.

"We did not get their custody so far, and will be interrogating them at length once we do," said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Crime). A senior special cell official said the handover formalities regarding one of the accused, Umang Yadav were not ready.

Uman and Mota were picked up by the special cell from a house in Haiderpur, based on the CCTV footage from the court complex that showed them moving about in an "unusual" manner. The house belongs to Umang, said a special cell officer.

The police suspect that gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, the main rival of Gogi, hatched the plan to eliminate him. Tillu is currently lodged in the Mandoli jai.

The missing 'third attacker'

Investigators have an alleged member of Tillu's gang, Naresh Kumar alias Sonu, was a part of the shoot-out plan. It was Sonu who roped in Umang and told him to bring the two attackers -- Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep Jagga -- to the court.

During questioning, Umang told the police Tyagi and Jagga were in touch with him. He mentioned that though he was asked to wait outside in a car, three people -- Tyagi, Jagga and unidentified person -- were to go inside the court and kill Gogi. However, he said, that since they could not arrange a lawyer's attire for the third person, only Tyagi and Jagga went inside the court room, where they shot Gogi dead, an investigator said.

"They reached the court around 10.15 am on Friday. All four of them then went inside the court to show the attackers the courtroom, after which Umang and another person came out and waited in their car. However, as soon as they realised that Tyagi and Jagga have been killed in the retaliatory fire by the police, they fled," the investigator said.

Police said that they were establishing the identity of the person, who waited outside in the car with Umang.

Mota and Umang have also told the police that Tyagi and Jagga came to Delhi on September 20, and the next day they bought white trousers and black jackets that are worn by lawyers.

Probable inter-gang plot

The police suspect that more than one gang could be involved in the killing since one of the attackers, Tyagi was a member of Sunil Rathi gang while Jagga belonged to Tillu's gang. The possible third attacker, who waited outside with Uman, is suspected to be a member of Naveen Bali gang, investigators said.

Since Tillu is also considered close to gang leaders Neeraj Bawana, Sunil Rathi, Naveen Bali and Kaushal, all of whom are also under the police radar for any possible involvement in Gogi's murder.

All of the alleged conspirators are currently lodged in jails in the national capital and neighbouring states. Officials said they may also be taken into custody for questioning.