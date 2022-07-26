Delhi monkeypox case: What we know about his health condition, symptoms

The monkeypox patient in Delhi is fine and has no fever, reported news agency PTI citing people familiar with the matter. According to the report, the 34-year-old man, who has tested positive for monkeypox, has lesions that will take at least a week to completely heal. Till then, the patient will remain in the isolation ward set up by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

At least 13 people who came in contact with the patient have been traced and have not shown any symptoms yet, health department officials said. The contacts include family members, doctor who treated him and his attendants. The family members, currently in isolation at their west Delhi residence, have been asked to self-monitor their symptoms.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena instructed officials to ensure that all preventive measures are in place and urged people to not panic.

"Reviewed the Monkey Pox situation in Delhi along with CS, Secy Health, DGHS & others concerned. Was apprised of preparedness in terms of medical services, hospital infrastructure, tracing, testing, surveillance & clinical mgmt. Advised officials to ensure all preventive measures," Saxena said in a series of tweets.

"I appeal to the people to not panic and follow all prescribed prevention and treatment protocols."

The Delhi government directed all district magistrates and hospital authorities to follow the guidelines released by the Centre for management of suspected and confirmed monkeypox cases.

"...it is mandatory for all health facilities to notify any suspect case of Monkeypox to the concerned District Surveillance Unit. A ward at Lok Nayak hospital is reserved for Isolation of suspected/confirmed cases of Monkeypox, therefore any such case must be referred and isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital in coordination with District Surveillance Officers," it said.

"All District Surveillance Units should ensure to enhance the health facility based surveillance for Monkeypox followed by required community based interventions, as per the guidelines," read the guidelines issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi."

India has so far reported four cases of monkeypox – three from Kerala and one from Delhi. The case identified in Delhi has no history of foreign travel. He, however, went on a trip with his male friends to Himachal Pradesh on June 26 and the fever began on July 5, according to health department officials.

"These eruptions started getting worse and became full-blown skin lesions. They first appeared on his abdomen, thorax, arms and also on his palms. He has no fever now and the skin lesions are also getting better. His vitals are also normal," a senior doctor at the hospital told HT asking not to be named.

"Currently, only one patient is admitted to the isolation ward. The symptoms of the people who were in touch with him are being monitored by the authorities but we do not know of anyone showing any symptom," said another doctor from Lok Nayak Hospital -- the nodal facility for monkeypox in the national Capital.