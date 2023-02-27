Delhi HC dismisses petitions challenging Indian govt's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment to armed forces

South Asia

TBS Report
27 February, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 11:32 am

A batch of petitions challenging the Indian government's Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces were dismissed by the Delhi High Court today.

The court said that the scheme was made in the national interest and to ensure that the armed forces are better equipped, reports the NDTV. 

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled in June last year, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

People between 17-and-a-half and 21 years of age are eligible to apply in the scheme, and would be inducted for a four-year tenure.

The scheme allows 25 per cent of them to be granted regular service subsequently. After the scheme was unveiled, protests erupted in several states against the scheme.

