Delhi CM Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19

South Asia

BSS/PTI
04 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:10 am

Delhi CM Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19

The Chief Minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested

BSS/PTI
04 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 11:10 am
Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday. Photo: Collected
Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday. Photo: Collected

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself at home.

The Chief Minister urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid (with) me in last few days, kindly isolate urself (yourself) and get urself tested," Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.
 

