Delhi airport to switch to electric vehicles in a phased manner

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) that operates and manages the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is set to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) on the airside in a phased manner. The airport operator as part of the Green Transportation Program is looking at a swift transition to green mobility, thereby reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and enabling the Delhi Airport to become a "Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport '' (NZCEA) by 2030.

"In the first phase, DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations, which will help in reducing approximately 1,000 tons of GHG emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within 3-4 months," DIAL said.

The airport operator said that it will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at planned locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders.

"Under this program, DIAL has worked with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to make necessary changes in the EVs to install airport-specific equipment and is also working closely with the airport stakeholders for the adoption of EVs at the airport.

"DIAL has set a target to make the Delhi Airport a Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport by 2030 and is continuously working to achieve this goal. We are planning to eliminate all the light vehicles of petrol and diesel in a phased manner from Delhi Airport and use electric vehicles instead. The adoption of electric vehicles for managing airport operations is a step forward. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any Indian airport to ensure a clean transportation environment," DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

"DIAL is also planning to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources. This will ensure that the electricity used for the charging of these vehicles is also emission-free," he added.

Currently, DIAL has facilitated the use of electric buses for transportation of passengers from Terminal 3 to the Passenger Transport Centre (PTC) building. These buses ferry passengers at a regular interval of 20 minutes between these two locations.