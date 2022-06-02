Delhi airport introduces RFID-enabled baggage tag 'BAGG TRAX'

India's Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) launched a whitepaper on the RFID-enabled baggage tag "BAGG TRAX" used at Delhi Airport arrivals on Wednesday. Passengers arriving at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport will soon be given RFID-enabled baggage tags to track their belongings.

DIAL stated in a statement that the Delhi Airport is the first airport in India to offer the service. IGI airport has implemented RFID-enabled personalized baggage tags "BAGG TRAX," a first-of-its-kind facility in the country that will share details in real-time about when and on which belt a passenger's luggage is arriving, reports ANI.

The BAGG TRAX tags will be commercially available for fliers at the Delhi airport soon.

BAGG TRAX tags are currently only offered to select frequent fliers at Terminal 3 as part of a pilot study. Flyers will be able to purchase it at the Departures once it is commercially available.

It is yet another passenger-friendly initiative by DIAL that will significantly enhance the passenger experience at the airport.

BAGG TRAX will not only help the domestic and international arrival passengers but also those in transit to track their checked-in baggage, it read.

Further, it mentioned that BAGG TRAX will give passengers peace of mind and allow them to plan and utilize their time better at the Delhi Airport's arriving terminals.

To avail of this facility, passengers will have to register their BAGG TRAX, an RFID-enabled baggage tag by scanning the QR code given on the box or visit "Bag.Hoi.in".

"Passengers will get an SMS on their registered mobile number after the successful registration of the tag. Once the tag is registered, all a passenger has to do is to tie the tag or place it into their check-in luggage," the statement read said.

Passengers will start receiving SMS alerts with the details of baggage on their registered mobile number when their baggage arrives at the Delhi Airport.

"They will get the message on their mobile that their luggage is ready to be picked up at the designated baggage belt," it added.