Manipur violence continues despite army presence, death toll hits 55

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 10:23 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 55 after three straight days of violence was brought under control by the Indian Army.

According to recent reports, 55 people have died, 150 injured, around 500 houses burnt, reports Hindustan Times.

Former Central Reserve Police Force chief Kuldiep Singh flew to Manipur and took charge even as army and state government authorities said they evacuated 16,000 civilians from the worst-hit regions, and security personnel swarmed the state in a bid to quell clashes.

"The situation is better but still tense in some location. After combing exercise and as part of coercive action, we will start arresting the people involved in the violence from tomorrow," Singh said.

On Friday, director general of police P Doungel confirmed that a shoot-at-sight' order has been given to control the tense situation and help bring normalcy.

He said the state was limping back to normalcy but asked the public to remain inside their houses.

"As you know, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued. However, that is the last resort. if the public goes away quietly, there will be no need for that... We appeal to all people to remain calm in their house till the situation improves," he said.

"There have been 7-8 instances of looting of arms from police personnel and armory by groups of over 5,000 people. We appeal that the arms be returned; otherwise we will be forced to take stringent action," Doungel said.

Thousands of people fled into the jungles and across state borders into neighbouring provinces to escape mobs that torched houses, shops, and religious places, and thrashed people, including a sitting lawmaker. Many victims were left scarred by the violence and said they fled their homes because they feared for their lives once the army left.

"The mob was pelting stones, tried to burn our homes, and threatened us. They kept chanting this is our final war," said L Muangpu, a resident of Jiribam district who crossed into Assam's Cachar.
 
The army said the worst-hit hill districts of Churachandpur, Moreh and Kakching were now under firm control of the authorities with no major clashes reported since Thursday night. But arson and blockades continued to roil Imphal and surrounding districts.
 
Former Central Reserve Police Force chief Singh also confirmed the rescues and said they were staying at paramilitary camps. "Our paramilitary forces are present in 23 police station areas. They are being assisted by Manipur Police. Senior officers are monitoring the situation. In five sensitive areas of West and East Imphal, the paramilitary forces are conducting area domination round-the-clock. The helplines are being monitored by CAPF personnel," he added.
 
As some measure of order returned, an uneasy calm hung over the northeastern state as thousands of personnel from the army, rapid action force, state police and Assam Rifles marched through the deserted streets of major towns.
 
In his first comments since violence broke out on Wednesday, Doungel said the state was limping back to normalcy but asked the public to remain inside their houses.

"As you know, a shoot-at-sight order has been issued. However, that is the last resort. if the public goes away quietly, there will be no need for that... We appeal to all people to remain calm in their house till the situation improves," he said.

The crisis began on 19 April, when the Manipur high court asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government to submit recommendations to the Union government to consider inclusion of Meiteis in the ST list. Meiteis comprise around 53% of the state's population, are largely Hindus and live in the Imphal valley region. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods.

The move sparked concerns among the tribal populations, which live in the hill districts and constitute about 40% of the state's population. Manipur has 31% reservation for STs in jobs and education.

Internet services remained suspended and curfew orders in place across the state, as authorities pumped in additional security forces to force a break in the spiraling clashes.

On Wednesday, thousands of tribal people took out a solidarity march in the state's 10 hill districts. In Churachandpur, miscreants set ablaze a portion of the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial, sparking clashes. Retaliatory attacks quickly spread to various parts of the state.

Throughout Thursday, visuals across Manipur showed protests turning violent, with vehicles, shops and homes burnt and damaged, and both sides claiming targeted attacks. In Imphal, Vungzagin Valte, a Kuki legislator from the Thanlon assembly seat, was returning to his residence after a meeting with CM Singh when his vehicle was attacked. The lawmaker was later airlifted to Delhi and is recovering.

As violence abated and the scale of the tragedy became clearer, neighbouring states swung into action, opening helpline numbers for their residents stuck in Manipur to enable contact and facilitate evacuation.

"We are bringing back our stranded citizens through regular flights and chartered flights with special permission. We are making every effort to ensure the safe and timely return of all our citizens," said chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha said 150 students from the state in Manipur were safe, but added that his chief secretary was in touch with the Manipur administration.

Mizoram confirmed that 16 people crossed over into the state from Manipur. K Lalthawmmawia, commissioner and secretary, (general administration) said that all districts were put on high alert and asked to make appropriate arrangements for food and shelter.

In Assam, officials confirmed that close to 500 people had entered Cachar district between Thursday and Friday and have taken shelter in the homes of relatives.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

