Death toll rises to 8 as clashes continue in Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

A view of a house in cantonment area, which was set afire by supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest against his arrest, in Lahore, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Aun Jaffery

Since the arrest of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, the number of casualties have increased to eight as the clashes continue across the country.

According to reports, as many as 290 were injured, and over 1,900 enraged protesters were rounded up in running battles with law enforcers across the country on Wednesday, reports Dawn.

The country has seen violent protests provoked by the PTI chairman's arrest, as police and PTI supporters engaged in bloody clashes throughout the day that resulted in damage to several government installations, including police stations.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was arrested last night after central Secretary General Asad Umar taken into custody.

The government has called in the military, a day after protesters stormed the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and tore down a gate of GHQ in Rawalpindi, in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to bring back order in the regions facing the most clashes.

The attacks on army property prompted a harsh statement from its media wing, with its spokesperson calling out the 'hypocrisy' of a political group that used the public for its "limited and selfish" interests, says Dawn.

A police office in Islamabad, a police station in Lahore, Radio Pakistan's building in Peshawar, and Scouts Fort in Chakkdara, Lower Dir, were set on fire by the mob.

As his supporters rallied for him outside Police Lines in Islamabad, an accountability court was temporarily moved to the police headquarters which handed over the custody of Mr Khan to the NAB officials for interrogation.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, protests continued throughout the day. A number of protesters gathered at various locations in the federal capital and Rawalpindi to protest the arrest of their party chief.

The mob besieged Shadman police station and damaged furniture and official vehicles in Lahore.

According to reports, the situation in Punjab, particularly Lahore, remained tense in light of violent clashes between police and PTI workers.

So far, the police have arrested 274 persons across the province in connection with the violent protests.