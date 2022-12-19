Death toll from Afghanistan tunnel fire rises to 31

South Asia

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 07:42 pm

Related News

Death toll from Afghanistan tunnel fire rises to 31

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 07:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The death toll from a fire in Afghanistan's landmark alpine Salang tunnel rose to 31, a health ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Thirty-seven people were also injured in the accident in Salang Tunnel, located about 90 km (56 miles) north of Kabul, according to Sharafat Zaman, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health.

A fire, which the Ministry of Public Works said was caused by a fuel truck overturning, had torn through the tunnel on Saturday evening. The death toll was initially put at 12 after the fire was extinguished on Sunday, though officials had warned it could rise.

The tunnel remained closed to traffic on Monday and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works said they would try to open it on Tuesday.

The 2.6 km (1.6 mile) long Soviet-built tunnel is a historic engineering feat that links Kabul and Afghanistan's north, connecting the Indian subcontinent to Central Asia through a treacherous mountain pass at 3,400 metres (11,000 feet).

Top News / World+Biz

Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

11h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

12h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

10m | TBS SPORTS
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina's World Cup win cheers all over the country

Argentina's World Cup win cheers all over the country

1h | TBS SPORTS
Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

Who won the individual excellence award in Qatar World Cup?

3h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank