'A deal for surrender won't happen', says former Afghan vice president

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 07:59 pm

Saleh fled Kabul this month and is helping to lead anti-Taliban resistance in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley

Amrullah Saleh. Picture: Collected
Amrullah Saleh. Picture: Collected

Afghanistan's former vice president  Amrullah Saleh has written to German newspaper Der Spiegel, saying he does not recognise Taliban rule and has no plans to surrender.

Saleh fled Kabul this month and is helping to lead anti-Taliban resistance in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, reports the BBC.

After President Ashraf Ghani fled to the UAE earlier this month, Saleh declared himself the country's new leader.

"Geographically we are isolated, but politically and morally Afghanistan is with us," he wrote.

The Taliban, he said, "never believed in political settlement."

"They exploited the naïveté, fatigue and short-sightedness of the White House, both under Trump and Biden."

He suggested that there is still a solution to the Taliban takeover: "Threaten Pakistan with specific sanctions, demand political settlement and gave recognition and political support to the National Resistance in the Panjshir."

