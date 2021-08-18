2 killed during protests over hoisting Taliban flag in Jalalabad

2 killed during protests over hoisting Taliban flag in Jalalabad

Residents of Jalalabad were resisting the replacement of Afghanistan's national flag in the city by the Taliban banner

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

At least two people have been killed and 12 wounded after gunmen fired into a crowd of people who had taken down an Afghan Taliban flag in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad.

A black-on-white Taliban flag that was waving at a roundabout in Jalalabad, located about 115km east of the capital Kabul, was removed and replaced with the black, red and green flag of the previous Afghan government on Wednesday morning, reports the Al Jazeera.

Video circulating on social media showed the crowd at the city's Pashtunistan Square dispersing as the sound of gunshots rang out across the busy traffic intersection.

In a second video, dozens of protesters could be seen waving Afghan flags as they walked down a street, with bystanders whistling their support.

Jalalabad is the traditional hub of annual independence day celebrations in Afghanistan, which take place every year on August 19 to commemorate the date when the British government recognised Afghan independence in 1919, ending the third Anglo-Afghan war.

Firing was also reported from a central square in Daronta district, just outside Jalalabad, when people there also replaced a Taliban flag.

Residents of Jalalabad were resisting the replacement of Afghanistan's national flag in the city by the Taliban banner.

Meanwhile, planes carrying hundreds of evacuees from Kabul have arrived in the United Kingdom and Germany as Western nations stepped up evacuation efforts and the Taliban promised women's rights, media freedom and amnesty for government officials in Afghanistan.

The United States said its military flights had evacuated 3,200 people from Kabul so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone.

In Kabul, the Taliban sought to strike a conciliatory tone at its first press conference since its lightning seizure of the Afghan capital, promising to respect the rights of women "within the framework of Islam" and expressing a desire for peaceful relations with other countries.

Statue toppled in Bamiyan

Also on Wednesday, a statue of a prominent Shia Muslim militia leader who fought against the Taliban during the Afghan civil war in the 1990s was destroyed in central Bamiyan province, according to photographs circulating on social media.

The statue depicted Abdul Ali Mazari, who was killed by the Taliban in 1995, when the group seized power from rival militias.

Mazari was a champion of Afghanistan's ethnic Hazara minority, who are members of the Shia sect of Islam and were persecuted under the Taliban's earlier rule. The Taliban belongs to Afghanistan's majority Sunni Muslim sect.

