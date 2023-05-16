Dead woman wins local election in India

TBS Report
16 May, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2023, 06:18 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Almost two weeks after her death, a woman won a local election in India's Uttar Pradesh as supporters kept their pledge to back her in a sign of respect, according to officials.

Ashiya Bi was declared victorious posthumously after getting nearly 44% of votes in the race for a municipal civic body post in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh this month, reports AFP.

The popular 30-year-old first-time candidate fell ill, reportedly from an acute lung and abdominal infection, and died just 12 days before the election.

Bi's husband informed election officials, but district officer Bhagwan Sharan on Tuesday told AFP that there was no procedure in place to remove her name from the ballot.

"Once the electoral process begins, it cannot be halted or paused," Sharan said.

Before she passed away, Bi proved a major hit with voters, and many decided to cast their vote for her anyway to show respect and admiration.

"Ashiya made friends easily and people didn't want to break the promise of support they gave her and hence the result," Mohammad Zakir, a local resident, told the Times of India.

Her husband Muntazim Qureishi said Bi had "won hearts with her calm demeanour".

"Our votes are a tribute to her," another voter Arif said.

In India's at-times colourful and chaotic elections, personal, familial and community loyalties often play a decisive role.

