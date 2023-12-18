Dawood Ibrahim dead? Social media goes abuzz over unconfirmed reports

Posts claiming underworld don Dawood Ibrahim being poisoned, and admitted to a hospital in Pakistan's Karachi in a 'critical condition' has been making rounds across social media on Monday.

Such posts, some even claiming that he's dead, have sparked worries and a rush of internet debates among netizens in Indian, Pakistan and other countries.

Besides, a nationwide internet shutdown in Pakistan has intensified the debates on the issue.

None of the claims have been verified as of yet. But some of the posts containing such rumours have been found to be false.

For instance, NDTV reports that some users posted screenshots of what appeared to be the account of Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, which mentioned that Dawood had died. But the message turned out to be fake, with several fact-checkers clarifying that it was not the account of Mr Kakar and there is no confirmation about Dawood.

According to India Today, this isn't the first instance of unconfirmed news circulating about Dawood Ibrahim being critical or dead. If one considers such reports, India's most-wanted criminal must have died multiple times.

Dawood was hospitalised due to serious health complications two days ago, as per sources informed India Today TV. The sources indicated that he was under tight security within the hospital. He is the sole patient on his floor, and only top hospital authorities and his close family members have access to him, they added.

The life of Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts and India's most-wanted gangster, has been shrouded in secrecy for many years. India claims to have irrefutable evidence that Dawood is based in Karachi.

While there have been previous reports claiming that the underworld don contracted Covid-19 or suffered a heart attack and died, his gang rejected such claims and asserted that their boss was alive and well.

The recurring cycle of rumours regarding his death on social media has consistently proven to be unfounded.

In 2020, media reports emerged stating that Dawood Ibrahim and his wife contracted Covid-19, with some even claiming he had succumbed to the virus. However, these proved to be false. Yet, the infection did claim the life of Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Siraj Kaskar in Karachi.

In 2017, reports circulated that Dawood Ibrahim died of a heart attack, with some suggesting he had a brain tumor affecting his health. However, these reports later proved false, and his right-hand man, Chota Shakeel, stated that the underworld don was in good health.

Another rumor surfaced on social media in 2016, suggesting that Dawood Ibrahim had gangrene on his legs, and doctors might have had to amputate them. Yet, these reports also turned out to be false.

Among world's most wanted fugitives

India Today reports that Dawood Ibrahim runs an organised crime syndicate -- informally called D-Company -- which he established in Mumbai in the 1970s. His criminal activities include murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking and terrorism.

India and the US have labelled Dawood Ibrahim a global terrorist since 2003. A reward of $25 million has been announced by the US for information leading to his capture due to his suspected involvement in the 1993 Mumbai attacks.

In 2011, he was listed as number three on the FBI's "The World's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" list. Despite being one of the most wanted men in the world, Dawood Ibrahim has managed to evade capture for decades.

His influence extends beyond criminal activities, and he has been linked to financing Bollywood films. He is also believed to have associations with various celebrities. He remains a fugitive with his whereabouts a subject of intense speculation.