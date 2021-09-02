Dangerous that some Indian Muslims are celebrating Taliban victory: Naseeruddin Shah

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 04:21 pm

Dangerous that some Indian Muslims are celebrating Taliban victory: Naseeruddin Shah

The 71-year-old actor referenced the famous Mughal-era Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib’s poem and said his relationship with the almighty is Betakaluff (informal)

Naseeruddin Shah as Mughal era Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib in Gulzar&#039;s Mirza Ghalib (1988)
Naseeruddin Shah as Mughal era Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib in Gulzar's Mirza Ghalib (1988)

Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah has slammed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and has condemned Indian Muslims who have been celebrating the Taliban.

In a video message Naseeruddin Shah said: "Even as the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the whole world, there are celebrations among some sections of Indian Muslims. This celebration of the barbarians is no less dangerous."

The 71-year-old actor referenced the famous Mughal-era Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib's poem and said his relationship with the almighty is Betakaluff (informal).

The actor went ahead to draw comparisons between the Islam practised in India to that in the other parts of the world to note that "Hindustani Islam" has always been different.

Naseeruddin Shah urged all Indian Muslims to question themselves if they want to "reform Islam, support modernity, or live with the barbaric traditions and values".

"May Allah not bring a time when it changes so much that we cannot even recognise it," Naseeruddin Shah said in the video.

"I don't need a political religion," he added.

While some on Twitter heaped praises on Naseeruddin Shah for taking a stand against the celebrations surrounding the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, others have slammed him saying "he should stick to films and steer clear of topics he has no knowledge about... A non-practicing Muslim wants Islam to reform. I wish he had first practiced Islam before coming up with this appalling suggestion."

Another user called Naseeruddin Shah "an atheist" using his "Muslim identity for self-promotion".

On the other hand, many others have come out in support of Naseeruddin Shah.

