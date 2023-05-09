Cyclone Mocha to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around 12 May: Indian Met Office

Cyclone Mocha is expected to initially move north-northeastwards towards the east-central Bay of Bengal till 11 May and then recurve north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around 12 May, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD, while issuing alerts and warnings of cyclone Mocha on Monday (8 May) said that a low-pressure area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a depression on 9 May over the same region and further into cyclone Mocha on 10 May.

It said that complete details of landfall and intensity will be available after a depression forms on Tuesday (9 May).

The Indian weather agency has further advised fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea from Monday onwards and into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from Tuesday onwards.

It has advised to temporarily halt the regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands between 8-12 May and regulation of shipping activity over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea is between the same date.