Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 36 hours

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday.

Cyclone Biparjoy was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on 8 June the IMD said.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 8 June 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," IMD tweeted.