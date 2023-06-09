Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 36 hours

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is set to intensify in the next 36 hours and will be heading north-northwestwards in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Friday.
Cyclone Biparjoy was located over the east-central Arabian Sea located 840-kilometer west-southwest of Goa and 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai at 11:30 pm on 8 June the IMD said.
"Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central Arabian Sea at 2330 hours IST of 8 June 2023 over about 840 km west-southwest of Goa, 870 km west-southwest of Mumbai. To intensify further gradually during next 36 hours and move nearly north-northwestwards in next 2 days," IMD tweeted.
"VSCS BIPARJOY over east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 8th June, near lat 13.9N & long 66.0E, about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 910km southwest of Mumbai, would intensify further & move north-northwestwards," the weather department earlier said.
The wind speed may go up to 45 to 55 knots on June 10,11 and 12 due to the cyclone. It is possible that the speed may also touch the 65-knot mark, says Times of India.
The weather department had also advised fishermen not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea.
Those who were out at sea were advised to return to the coast, it had said earlier.