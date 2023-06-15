Cyclone Biparjoy: High tidal waves hit Gujarat, Mumbai; heavy rains to follow
Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15 June, India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has led to heavy rainfall and intense tidal waves in several parts of India especially, Gujarat and Mumbai. IMD issued a red alert on Wednesday for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The authorities are expecting Biparjoy's damages to be limited to roads, light poles and kutcha houses.
IMD Director Radhe Shyam Sharma told news agency ANI, "Currently it (Biparjoy) is currently under the category of severe cyclonic storm. Its movement on Wednesday remained in the north-east direction. It is expected to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat on 15 June. It will enter Rajasthan's Kutch on June 16 in depressed form and will further weaken."
Cyclone Biparjoy less than 200 km from Gujarat coast; 74,000 evacuated
Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall on Thursday evening, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, have led to the evacuation of 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas, authorities have said.
The administration has shifted people from nearly 120 villages located between zero and 10 km from the seashore in Kutch district.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour.
The IMD said that the intensity of rainfall will increase as the powerful weather system approaches the coast, with isolated places in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.