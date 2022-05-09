Cyclone Asani weakens, unlikely to make landfall, but cause heavy rain in India

NDRF and police personnel at low lying areas of fishermen village, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Asani, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands(PTI via NDRF)

Severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' may not make landfall over the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as it is likely to weaken in the next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Monday.

However, fishermen and coastal inhabitants were advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on 9 and 10 May and over the northwest region adjoining northern Odisha and West Bengal from 10 and 12 May.

Here are the latest developments: