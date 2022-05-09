Cyclone Asani weakens, unlikely to make landfall, but cause heavy rain in India

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 May, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

Cyclone Asani weakens, unlikely to make landfall, but cause heavy rain in India

Although not likely to make landfall, authorities have alerted fishermen to not enter deep waters as a cyclonic circulation will still prevail in the Bay of Bengal over the next few days

Hindustan Times
09 May, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 06:18 pm
NDRF and police personnel at low lying areas of fishermen village, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Asani, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands(PTI via NDRF)
NDRF and police personnel at low lying areas of fishermen village, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Asani, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands(PTI via NDRF)

Severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' may not make landfall over the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as it is likely to weaken in the next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Monday.

However, fishermen and coastal inhabitants were advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on 9 and 10  May and over the northwest region adjoining northern Odisha and West Bengal from 10 and 12 May.

Here are the latest developments:

  1. Asani, which means 'wrath' in Sinhala, is moving towards northwest at a speed of 25km per hour in the Bay of Bengal towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
  2. Asani is expected to gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm and recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, the weather department said.
  3. Light to moderate rainfall may occur from Tuesday evening in many districts across coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) at one or two places over Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri, IMD said.
  4. The cyclone was situated about 680km in direction of the south-southeast of Puri and 580km from Visakhapatnam as of noon on Monday.
  5. National and state disaster relief departments are on alert even though there is no forecast of the cyclone causing havoc. Distant warning signal 2 (asking ships not to come near the coast) has been hoisted in all ports in Odisha in view of the approaching severe cyclone.

Top News / World+Biz

Ashani / cyclone Asani

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

7h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

8h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

8h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

6h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play