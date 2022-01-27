Customer Complaints in Pakistani banks increase 46% in 2021

South Asia

TBS Report
27 January, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2022, 03:13 pm

Photo :Collected
Photo :Collected

The customers' complaint in Pakistan has increased by 46% in 2021 according to the annual report of Banking Mohtasib of Pakistan published on Tuesday.

Although latest technologies have been introduced, the report released huge data of banking complaints yet said the fraudulent activities are rampant these days, reports The Dawn.

The BMP provided Rs709 million relief to the banking customers by disposing of 32,592 complaints out of a total 37,364 grievances lodged with it during 2021.

The report said that 87pc of the total complaints were addressed by the BMP. In 2020 the relief of Rs598m was provided to the customers by disposing of 21,360 complaints.

The report said 33,196 new complaints including 18,762 from the prime minister's portal were received at BMP Secretariat in 2021 whereas 4,167 complaints were brought forward from the preceding year.

"The BMP Office has succeeded in maintaining the regular pace of disposing of complaints while adhering to the prescribed Covid SOPs," said the report.

For keeping pace with the technology, the BMP has embarked upon a project of upgrading the IT system and revamping its website.

"The revamped website will contain an online complaint portal for the general public which will be followed by launching of SMS services in June this year to keep them abreast with the status of their complaints," said the report.

With the view to protecting people from fraudulent activities which are rampant nowadays, Banking Mohtasib Kamran Shahzad has also emphasised on the customers that they should not disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person.

On receipt of suspicious calls they should immediately approach the nearest bank branch or contact its helpline, he said.

