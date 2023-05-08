Cries of bitter anguish as civilians are crammed into relief camps in Manipur

While the Indian Army desperately struggles to bring back order to the state of Manipur, the death toll has crossed 70, 18,000 have fled from their homes, and 23,000 civilians have been rescued and put into relief camps.

The initial clashes broke out in the Torbung area in Churachandpur district of Manipur on 3 May when members of 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over the economic benefits and reservation status extended to some tribes, Times of India.

Violence had erupted during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM).

"We are trying to ensure villagers return to their homes as leaders from opposing sides have started holding peace talks today," said Lorho S Pfoze, a member of parliament from the state.

"The situation is extremely tense and victims are scared to return to their villages as they fear clashes could erupt again.

The apex court posted the pleas related to Manipur violence for further hearing on 17 May and asked the Centre and state to file updated status reports by then.

Labeling the violent events as "humanitarian issues" a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud demanded that arrangements had to be made in the relief camps and the people seeking shelter must be provided with basic amenities such as food, ration, and medical facilities, says Time of India.

Although the violence had died down over the weekend, the Indian Supreme Court has also ordered adequate steps to be taken for protecting places of worship.

Agonising tales from the relief camps

The relief camps are being run by three organisations—Bishnupur Legal Aid Services, Matai Society, and Sri Sathya organisation. Approximately 800 people of all ages are living in pitiable conditions in relief shelters near Thangjing temple and Moirang Lamkhai which are being run by three organisations, reports The Sangai Express.

Many of the individuals staying at the camps were farmers or small shop owners. Speaking to the media, many of them shared their anguish over the government's failure to provide security to them.

One of the civilians at the camps, Angom Shanti, shares space with 175 others in a temporary relief shelter in Manipur's Bishnupur district where they lack basic facilities like mattresses, mosquito nets, electricity or even separate bathrooms for men and women.

Families that lived in houses with courtyards, trees, livestock, and granaries, now sleep on the floor on traditional bamboo mats with only hanging bed sheets separating them from other displaced families. They are getting help from locals who are donating food, and the organisations have arranged potable water and some medical facilities.

"Our future is bleak. We have no homes to return to. Our homes have been reduced to ashes. We don't know what our fault was. Most of us fled with only the clothes that we were wearing," Shanti, the mother of three children, said.

She was one of the residents of the Torbung Bangla area which was among the first to be affected by the communal violence that erupted on 3 May during the 'Tribal Solidarity March'.

Similarly, 72-year-old Biren Kshetrimayum of Torbung Govindpur shared stories of the incident of 3 May that led to retaliatory attacks spiraling into communal violence, "around 1,000 tribals armed with sticks and some with sophisticated firearms started attacking us without any provocation. They ransacked and burned our houses, shops, and everything they could lay their eyes on." After attacking Torbung Bangla and Torbung Govindpur, the mob proceeded to Kangvai and Phougakchou and resorted to vandalism, he said.

The economic struggles

Despite the increasing prices of essential items including grain, edible oil, onion, garlic and potatoes, and bottled water, villagers are thronging these shops and buying whatever little the shops have without any bargaining due to the lack of relief, reports the Sangai Express.

Many of the shop owners are low on stock with not much left to feed their own families. Without stabilising the supply chain, the people have no option but to endure.

Meanwhile, street vendors have also hiked the prices of vegetables. Currently, one bundle of mustard leaves is being sold at Rs 80 and cucumber is sold at Rs 100 per Kg.

A woman named Sasha, who was standing in line among the crowd at a shop said she fears that the situation may become more tense.

"I fear that the situation may become more tense. With curfew imposed and not many shops opened, we have to buy whatever essential items we can from the shops to survive," she said.

Sasha also said that the prices of the items have been hiked, but they still have to buy them because there are not many shops open.