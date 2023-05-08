Cries of bitter anguish as civilians are crammed into relief camps in Manipur

South Asia

Ibtisum Nabihah Babar
08 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:03 pm

Related News

Cries of bitter anguish as civilians are crammed into relief camps in Manipur

Ibtisum Nabihah Babar
08 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 10:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

While the Indian Army desperately struggles to bring back order to the state of Manipur, the death toll has crossed 70, 18,000 have fled from their homes, and 23,000 civilians have been rescued and put into relief camps.

The initial clashes broke out in the Torbung area in Churachandpur district of Manipur on 3 May when members of 30 tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over the economic benefits and reservation status extended to some tribes, Times of India.

Violence had erupted during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM).

"We are trying to ensure villagers return to their homes as leaders from opposing sides have started holding peace talks today," said Lorho S Pfoze, a member of parliament from the state.

"The situation is extremely tense and victims are scared to return to their villages as they fear clashes could erupt again.

The apex court posted the pleas related to Manipur violence for further hearing on 17 May and asked the Centre and state to file updated status reports by then.

Labeling the violent events as "humanitarian issues" a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud demanded that arrangements had to be made in the relief camps and the people seeking shelter must be provided with basic amenities such as food, ration, and medical facilities, says Time of India.

Although the violence had died down over the weekend, the Indian Supreme Court has also ordered adequate steps to be taken for protecting places of worship.

Agonising tales from the relief camps

The relief camps are being run by three organisations—Bishnupur Legal Aid Services, Matai Society, and Sri Sathya organisation. Approximately 800 people of all ages are living in pitiable conditions in relief shelters near Thangjing temple and Moirang Lamkhai which are being run by three organisations, reports The Sangai Express.

Many of the individuals staying at the camps were farmers or small shop owners. Speaking to the media, many of them shared their anguish over the government's failure to provide security to them.

One of the civilians at the camps, Angom Shanti, shares space with 175 others in a temporary relief shelter in Manipur's Bishnupur district where they lack basic facilities like mattresses, mosquito nets, electricity or even separate bathrooms for men and women.

Families that lived in houses with courtyards, trees, livestock, and granaries, now sleep on the floor on traditional bamboo mats with only hanging bed sheets separating them from other displaced families. They are getting help from locals who are donating food, and the organisations have arranged potable water and some medical facilities.

"Our future is bleak. We have no homes to return to. Our homes have been reduced to ashes. We don't know what our fault was. Most of us fled with only the clothes that we were wearing," Shanti, the mother of three children, said.

She was one of the residents of the Torbung Bangla area which was among the first to be affected by the communal violence that erupted on 3 May during the 'Tribal Solidarity March'.

Similarly, 72-year-old Biren Kshetrimayum of Torbung Govindpur shared stories of the incident of 3 May that led to retaliatory attacks spiraling into communal violence, "around 1,000 tribals armed with sticks and some with sophisticated firearms started attacking us without any provocation. They ransacked and burned our houses, shops, and everything they could lay their eyes on." After attacking Torbung Bangla and Torbung Govindpur, the mob proceeded to Kangvai and Phougakchou and resorted to vandalism, he said.

The economic struggles

Despite the increasing prices of essential items including grain, edible oil, onion, garlic and potatoes, and bottled water, villagers are thronging these shops and buying whatever little the shops have without any bargaining due to the lack of relief, reports the Sangai Express.

Many of the shop owners are low on stock with not much left to feed their own families. Without stabilising the supply chain, the people have no option but to endure.

Without stabilising the supply chain, the people have no option but to endure.

Meanwhile, street vendors have also hiked the prices of vegetables. Currently, one bundle of mustard leaves is being sold at Rs 80 and cucumber is sold at Rs 100 per Kg.

A woman named Sasha, who was standing in line among the crowd at a shop said she fears that the situation may become more tense.

"I fear that the situation may become more tense. With curfew imposed and not many shops opened, we have to buy whatever essential items we can from the shops to survive," she said.

Sasha also said that the prices of the items have been hiked, but they still have to buy them because there are not many shops open.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Manipur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

9h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

10h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

12h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

Revisiting Tagore’s life in East Bengal

3h | TBS Stories
Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

6h | TBS World
Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

Malar: The largest traditional sailing wooden boat of Bengal

3h | TBS Stories
What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46