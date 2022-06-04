Court orders FIR against Pakistan PM Shehbaz, his son over long march 'violence'

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party run with batons amid the tear gas smokes fired by police to prevent them from attending the protest march planned by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A district court judge in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday ordered concerned quarters to register a first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other senior police officials for 'injuring and torturing' Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ) PTI workers and from restraining them from joining the party long march.

The petitioner, advocate Afzal Azeem, stated that the senior police officials tortured PTI supporters and used batons, tear gas to restrain them from joining the party's protest, reports Tribune, a Pakistan based news outlet.

He termed the conduct by the police officers a 'serious offence' in which the law enforcers tortured citizens who were exercising their democratic right of protest.

Azeem further contended in his petition that the police high ups committed this offence 'on the whims of the premier, the provincial chief minister and the interior minister'. He also made the CCPO, DIG and other police high ups as respondents.

The petitioner implored the court that he visited the concerned police station but the police seemed reluctant to register a FIR against those named by him and prayed the court to direct the concerned SHO to register an FIR against the above mentioned.

Earlier, an additional district and sessions judge had also directed SHO Bhati Gate Police Station to register a criminal case against interior minister Rana Sanaullah, eight police officials including CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations, 400 unknown officials for assaulting the lawyers, torturing and damaging their vehicles when they were going to the Islamabad to join the long march.

Judge Mian Mudasar Umar Bodla gave direction to the concerned SHO to register a criminal case under section 154 Cr. P. C and the procedures in accordance with the law.