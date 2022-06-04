Court orders FIR against Pakistan PM Shehbaz, his son over long march 'violence'

South Asia

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

Court orders FIR against Pakistan PM Shehbaz, his son over long march 'violence'

TBS Report
04 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 05:12 pm
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party run with batons amid the tear gas smokes fired by police to prevent them from attending the protest march planned by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party run with batons amid the tear gas smokes fired by police to prevent them from attending the protest march planned by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A district court judge in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday ordered concerned quarters to register a first information report (FIR) against Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other senior police officials for 'injuring and torturing' Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ) PTI workers and from restraining them from joining the party long march.

The petitioner, advocate Afzal Azeem, stated that the senior police officials tortured PTI supporters and used batons, tear gas to restrain them from joining the party's protest, reports Tribune, a Pakistan based news outlet.

He termed the conduct by the police officers a 'serious offence' in which the law enforcers tortured citizens who were exercising their democratic right of protest.

Azeem further contended in his petition that the police high ups committed this offence 'on the whims of the premier, the provincial chief minister and the interior minister'. He also made the CCPO, DIG and other police high ups as respondents.

The petitioner implored the court that he visited the concerned police station but the police seemed reluctant to register a FIR against those named by him and prayed the court to direct the concerned SHO to register an FIR against the above mentioned.

Earlier, an additional district and sessions judge had also directed SHO Bhati Gate Police Station to register a criminal case against interior minister Rana Sanaullah, eight police officials including CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations, 400 unknown officials for assaulting the lawyers, torturing and damaging their vehicles when they were going to the Islamabad to join the long march.

Judge Mian Mudasar Umar Bodla gave direction to the concerned SHO to register a criminal case under section 154 Cr. P. C and the procedures in accordance with the law.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan / Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif / Azadi march

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

6h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

7h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

Bollywood celebrities with expensive cars

22m | Videos
Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

Ineffective CETP releasing untreated liquid waste leads rivers to death

37m | Videos
Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

7h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%