Two killed as rogue cop opens fire near Bangladesh mission in Kolkata

A policeman deployed at Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata went on a shooting spree on Friday afternoon, killing a woman passerby and wounding two others before turning the self-loading rifle on himself.

All diplomatic and non-diplomatic staff at the Bangladesh mission are safe, UNB has learnt.

Local TV channels reported, quoting eye-witnesses, that the rogue cop roamed in the area for nearly an hour before firing at least 10 rounds near the high commission in the posh Park Circus area of the city.

Senior Kolkata Police officers, including the commissioner, who rushed to the spot soon after the shooting spree identified the rogue cop as Tudup Lepcha.

He was with the 5th battalion of the Kolkata Armed Police.

"He was roaming in the area for an hour before suddenly opening fire, locals told us. One woman was killed and two others sustained bullet injuries, following which the cop also shot himself dead," Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal told the media.

"We're collecting the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and will probe all aspects of the case," he added.