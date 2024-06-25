Congress MP Rahul Gandhi named leader of opposition in India parliament

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi named leader of opposition in India parliament

The decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of Congress and its allies.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India&#039;s main opposition Congress party addresses his supporters in a public meeting during Rahul&#039;s 66-day long &quot;Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra&quot;, or Unite India Justice March, in Jhalod town, Gujarat state, India, March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been named the Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced after a meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties.

"Wrote a letter to pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha," Venugopal said at a press briefing.

"Other office bearers will be decided later," he added.

