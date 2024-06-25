Congress MP Rahul Gandhi named leader of opposition in India parliament

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party addresses his supporters in a public meeting during Rahul's 66-day long "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra", or Unite India Justice March, in Jhalod town, Gujarat state, India, March 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been named the Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced after a meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties.

"Wrote a letter to pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha," Venugopal said at a press briefing.

"Other office bearers will be decided later," he added.