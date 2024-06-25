Congress MP Rahul Gandhi named leader of opposition in India parliament
The decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha was taken at a meeting of floor leaders of Congress and its allies.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been named the Leader of the Opposition in India's Lok Sabha, party general secretary KC Venugopal announced after a meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties.
"Wrote a letter to pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha," Venugopal said at a press briefing.
"Other office bearers will be decided later," he added.