Congress MP for no-confidence motion if PM Modi does not respond to Manipur

South Asia

The Hindustan Times
30 July, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

Congress MP for no-confidence motion if PM Modi does not respond to Manipur

The Hindustan Times
30 July, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 06:34 pm
Photo: The Hindustan Times
Photo: The Hindustan Times

Congress MP Manish Tewari in an interview with PTI on Sunday said the united opposition had no other option than to bring the no-confidence motion in the Loksabha as PM Modi made a 'cursory' remark on Manipur just before the commencement of the Monsoon Session. 

If PM Modi does not respond to Manipur in Parliament, it would be a travesty, Manish Tewari said. 

The Congress already clarified that the no-confidence motion is not about the numbers which are in favour of the NDA -- but to compel PM Modi to issue a statement on the Manipur situation in Parliament. 

This is also not the first time the opposition brought a no-confidence motion against the PM Modi government. 

In 2018, a year before the Lok Sabha election, the opposition moved a no-confidence against the NDA which NDA won and also won the Lok Sabha election the next year.

On a question of the BJP saying what happened in 2018-19 will happen in 2023-24, Manish Tewari said, "If history repeats itself once, it is a tragedy and if it does so twice, it is a farce."

'No-confidence motion should be taken up first and then other business'

The Congress MP said when a no-confidence motion is accepted, it should be taken up first and all bills passed after the no-confidence motion's admission in the Lok Sabha are "constitutionally suspect". "What has happened in Manipur and what is continuing to happen there is absolutely reprehensible. There is a BJP government in the state, there is a BJP government at the Centre. Therefore, somebody needs to take responsibility," Tewari said.

'If PM Modi does not respond to Manipur in Parliament...'

If PM Modi chooses not to respond to Manipur, it would be a travesty, Manish Tewari said. "The motion states: 'this house expresses want of confidence in the council of ministers' and the reason for this has been publicly articulated ad nauseam for the past one week. So under those circumstances, if the prime minister chooses not to respond to Manipur it would be a travesty," Tewari said.

The government could have accepted the adjournment motions which the opposition tabled every day and a minister can reply to those. "But the government chose not to accept them. Under these circumstances, if the prime minister could speak outside Parliament and say that the developments in Manipur have made our heads hang in collective shame then what was the hesitation and diffidence in coming and addressing Parliament on the same issue." the Congress MP said.

Top News / World+Biz

Manipur violence / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

20h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

41m | TBS Stories
How did Barbie come to the movies?

How did Barbie come to the movies?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

1d | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon