‘Cong stands by youth’: Sonia calls Agnipath scheme ‘directionless’

South Asia

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 12:27 pm

Related News

‘Cong stands by youth’: Sonia calls Agnipath scheme ‘directionless’

“I am disheartened that the government has ignored your voices and announced the new military recruitment scheme, which is directionless. Many ex-servicemen have also raised questions about the new scheme,” said the statement, which was shared by party leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter

Hindustan Times
19 June, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 12:27 pm
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Hindustan Times)
Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Hindustan Times)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday termed the new military recruitment scheme, Agnipath, "directionless" and said that her party "will strongly stand" by the defence aspirants in demanding its rollback.

"I am disheartened that the government has ignored your voices and announced the new military recruitment scheme, which is directionless. Many ex-servicemen have also raised questions about the new scheme," said the statement, which was shared by party leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter. "The Indian National Congress strongly stand with our promise to protect your interests against the scheme. As a true patriot, we will raise our voice against the scheme without violence, patience and peace," the statement added.

Gandhi, who is currently undergoing treatment for a lower respiratory tract infection along with post-Covid-19 symptoms, further urged the defence aspirants to register their protest in a peaceful manner. "I appeal to you to use peaceful and non-violent means to protest for your rightful demands. The Indian National Congress is with you," the Congress chief said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will organise its first protest in solidarity with the defence aspirants, at Jantar Mantar around 10 am on Sunday. "Party leaders will sit on Satyagraha against the government's Agnipath Scheme," said a senior leader.

For the event, all senior leaders, the members of the Congress Working Committee and its two chief ministers have been invited. The party's departmental in-charges will also join, the leader added.

The Agnipath scheme was announced on Tuesday, laying out a new recruitment model for most entry-level posts in the armed forces. People between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years will be eligible to apply, and a quarter of them will be included in regular military service after they clear further evaluation. But protesters are angry about the length of service and the lack of pension provisions for those released early. They also opposed the age limit of 21, which has been eased by the government.

 

World+Biz

Sonia Gandhi / Agnipath Scheme / Agnipath

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

2h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

1h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

17h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

1h | Videos
What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

2h | Videos
Swiss Bank explained

Swiss Bank explained

4h | Videos
How safe is Hatirjheel

How safe is Hatirjheel

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply