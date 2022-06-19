‘Cong stands by youth’: Sonia calls Agnipath scheme ‘directionless’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday termed the new military recruitment scheme, Agnipath, "directionless" and said that her party "will strongly stand" by the defence aspirants in demanding its rollback.

"I am disheartened that the government has ignored your voices and announced the new military recruitment scheme, which is directionless. Many ex-servicemen have also raised questions about the new scheme," said the statement, which was shared by party leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter. "The Indian National Congress strongly stand with our promise to protect your interests against the scheme. As a true patriot, we will raise our voice against the scheme without violence, patience and peace," the statement added.

Gandhi, who is currently undergoing treatment for a lower respiratory tract infection along with post-Covid-19 symptoms, further urged the defence aspirants to register their protest in a peaceful manner. "I appeal to you to use peaceful and non-violent means to protest for your rightful demands. The Indian National Congress is with you," the Congress chief said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party will organise its first protest in solidarity with the defence aspirants, at Jantar Mantar around 10 am on Sunday. "Party leaders will sit on Satyagraha against the government's Agnipath Scheme," said a senior leader.

For the event, all senior leaders, the members of the Congress Working Committee and its two chief ministers have been invited. The party's departmental in-charges will also join, the leader added.

The Agnipath scheme was announced on Tuesday, laying out a new recruitment model for most entry-level posts in the armed forces. People between the ages of 17.5 years and 21 years will be eligible to apply, and a quarter of them will be included in regular military service after they clear further evaluation. But protesters are angry about the length of service and the lack of pension provisions for those released early. They also opposed the age limit of 21, which has been eased by the government.