Collarwali: India pays tribute to ‘supermom’ tigress credited with saving an entire national park

South Asia

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Collarwali: India pays tribute to ‘supermom’ tigress credited with saving an entire national park

Popularly known as collarwali, a tigress who gave birth to 29 cubs has died in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve. She was given farewell by locals, forest officials and security personnel

TBS Report
20 January, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 09:29 pm
Super Mom Tigress, also known as Collarwali and Mataram gave birth to 29 cubs. - Twitter
Super Mom Tigress, also known as Collarwali and Mataram gave birth to 29 cubs. - Twitter

India's most famous tigress, known as "Supermom" for giving birth to 29 cubs during her lifetime, has died, triggering widespread grief among Indians.

Forest officials, locals, bureaucrats and politicians have expressed sorrow on social media and shared photos of the last rites of the super mom tigress. She was also one of the most photographed tigress in the world.

The tigress died of complications due to old age at the Pench Tiger Reserve in central India on Saturday evening, park chief Ashok Kumar Mishra said on Monday, adding the big cat was more than 16 years old.

She was also known as Collarwali in Hindi, as she was the first feline to be radio-collared at the reserve in 2008.

Visuals showed several locals attending the cremation of the tigress, which was done in accordance with Hindu rites. Some held garlands while others folded their hands, paying their respects to Collarwali.

Social media were abuzz with Indians posting tributes and bidding farewell to the beloved Collarwali.

On seeing the love and affection with which people are bidding farewell to the tigress, Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer tweeted, "Where else you will find such view other than India?"

Wildlife experts said Collarwali played a key role in maintaining the tiger population of the reserve, which reportedly has more than 130 tigers.

India is home to about 3,000 tigers, a species which is classified as Endangered in the Red List of Threatened Species published by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). 

Top News / World+Biz

Collarwali / Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress / supermom’ tigress

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

1d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

1d | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

1d | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1h | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

3h | Videos
Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

Legendary 'Collarwali' Tigress passes away in Madhya Pradesh

3h | Videos
Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

Narayan Debnath: spread the colors of imagination in the childhood

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre