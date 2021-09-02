Coal India supply exceeds pre-Covid levels even as utilities face fuel shortage

South Asia

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 07:18 pm

Related News

Coal India supply exceeds pre-Covid levels even as utilities face fuel shortage

The world's largest coal miner supplied about 206 million tonnes of coal to utilities from April to August, 27% higher compared with the same period last year and up 8% compared with April-August 2019, it said on Thursday

Reuters
02 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 07:18 pm
A boy examines a pigeon on a rooftop near a coal-fired power plant in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2017. Picture taken July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy examines a pigeon on a rooftop near a coal-fired power plant in New Delhi, India, July 20, 2017. Picture taken July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

State-run Coal India said on Thursday the miner's supplies to coal-fired utilities were higher than before the pandemic, even as many power plants are on the verge of running out of coal.

The world's largest coal miner supplied about 206 million tonnes of coal to utilities from April to August, 27% higher compared with the same period last year and up 8% compared with April-August 2019, it said on Thursday.

The Kolkata-headquartered company accounts for over 80% of India's domestic production, and production typically slows during India's annual monsoon in the June-September period.

"Coal India's offtake held steady at 1.7 million tonnes/day in the last week of August. Never in August of any previous year (have) the company's despatches exceeded 1.6 million tonnes/day," it said.

This year, total supplies during the April-August period rose at the fastest pace in at least 7 years, according to data on the company's website.

India is the second-largest importer of coal despite having the world's fourth-largest reserves, and coal powers nearly three-fourths of the country's electricity demand.

The government has urged utilities to import coal as coal-fired electricity generation surged in Asia's third-largest economy after an easing of coronavirus-related curbs, with several power plants on the verge of running out of fuel.

Coal shortages occur periodically in India, with the last such shortage occurring in 2017. Officials from the state-run Indian Railways and Coal India have in the past blamed each other and power producers have been criticized for not buying adequate coal in advance.

"With the monsoon receding, Coal India is aiming to elevate despatches to 1.8 million tonnes a day and beyond in September," the miner said in a statement.

World+Biz / Global Economy

India / India Coal Mine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends