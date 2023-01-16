Co-pilot of crashed Nepal plane lost husband in similar accident in 2006

TBS Report
16 January, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 12:48 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Anju Khatiwada, the co-pilot of Nepal's Yeti Airlines -- ATR-72, that crashed on Sunday (15 January) with 72 people onboard, lost her spouse to a plane crash on 21 June, 2006.

She lost her life in an incident that strikes a stark similarity with her late husband, Deepak Pokhrel's destiny, reports India Today.

Her husband was a co-pilot too and, coincidentally, for Yeti Airlines itself. 16 years ago, Yeti Airlines 9N AEQ aircraft on its way to Jumla from Nepalganj via Surkhet crashed wherein six passengers and four crew members were killed. One of the people killed was Anju's husband.

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

Sunday's flight was slated to be the last flight for Anju Khativada as a pilot; she was due to become the captain after her successful landing. Co-pilot Anju had successfully landed in almost all the airports of Nepal earlier.

Captain of the plane, Kamal KC had 35 years of piloting experience. He had trained many pilots in the past.

Yeti Airlines -- ATR-72 crashed into forested land located on the banks of the Seti River that flows between the old domestic airport and Pokhra International Airport on Sunday.

Rescuers have so far recovered 68 bodies out of the 72 people onboard.

Nepal observed a day of mourning on Monday (16 January) for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades.

