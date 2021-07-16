Chinese Premier Li asks Pakistan to hold accountable culprit for attack on bus - Xinhua
Li spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by phone on Friday
Chinese Premier Li urged his Pakistani counterpart to hold accountable the culprit for what he described as a "terrorist attack" on a bus ferrying Chinese workers, according to state media on Friday.
Li spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by phone on Friday, said Xinhua news agency.
A blast on a bus killed 13 people in north Pakistan on Wednesday, including nine Chinese nationals, in what Islamabad had called a vehicle failure.