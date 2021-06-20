Chinese developer builds 10-storey building in Changsha in just over 28 hours

A 10-storey residential building in China’s Changsha city was just built in 28 hours and 45 minutes. Broad Group, the developer of the building, shared a nearly five-minute-long video on its YouTube channel on June 13, where it showed how the entire structure was erected

Broad Group has said the building is earthquake resistant and can also be disassembled and moved to another location.(Screengrab taken from Broad Group's YouTube video. ) Photo: Hindustan Times

We have often come across stories of the least time taken to construct a building or a skyscraper. It requires detailed planning, adequate workforce and factoring in the weather. Usually, it takes days, weeks or sometimes even months for the construction to complete.

However, a 10-storey residential building in China's Changsha city was just built in 28 hours and 45 minutes. Broad Group, the developer of the building, shared a nearly five-minute-long video on its YouTube channel on June 13, where it showed how the entire structure was erected.

One would question how is it humanly or technologically possible to construct a building in such a short span of time? The answer to this is the use of prefabricated construction systems. A report by New Atlas on June 16 said that pre-fabricated buildings are designed to be put together very quickly. The building modules, which look like huge containers, are first constructed in Broad Group's factory and transported to the building site in trucks and stacked as per requirement.

The video showed that the modules were being stacked on top of each other using cranes. Once this was done, workers started joining the modules together using bolts and also installed electricity and water connection along with furnishing. The New Atlas report also said that at least three cranes were needed to speed up the construction of the 10 storey building in Changsha but the number of builders on site were low.

Broad Group has said the building is earthquake resistant and can also be disassembled and moved to another location.

