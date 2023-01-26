China's sky turns colorful marking Lunar New Year

Chinese people are celebrated the Lunar New Year marking the beginning of spring and the start of a new lunar cycle.

This is the Year of the Rabbit in the Zodiac which spans from 22 January 2023 to 9 February 2024.

The rabbit year symbolizes longevity, peace, and prosperity.

The people of China's Jiangxi Province welcomed the Lunar New Year with colorful fireworks. They held a firework display on the Ganjiang River in the city of Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi Province, with the assistance of the Nanchang Municipal People's Government.

The entire sky of the Ganjiang River was covered with the colorful light of fireworks. Thousands of people of different ages thronged to enjoy the spectacular fireworks display. Many local and foreign tourists including Bangladeshis living in China were present to enjoy the fireworks.

The local government takes various steps to make the new year celebration spectacular. Public transport services such as Metrorail were made free to the visitors before and after the fireworks display.