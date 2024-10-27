China's September industrial profits post steepest fall of the year

South Asia

Reuters
27 October, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:03 pm

Related News

China's September industrial profits post steepest fall of the year

Profits in September fell 27.1% from a year earlier, following a 17.8% fall in August, while earnings slipped 3.5% in the first nine months versus a 0.5% rise in the January-August period

Reuters
27 October, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 02:03 pm
An employee works at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping, Shandong province, China November 23, 2019. REUTERS
An employee works at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping, Shandong province, China November 23, 2019. REUTERS

China's industrial profits plunged in September, recording the steepest monthly decline of the year, official data showed on Sunday, as policymakers ramp up stimulus to revitalise economic growth.

Profits in September fell 27.1% from a year earlier, following a 17.8% fall in August, while earnings slipped 3.5% in the first nine months versus a 0.5% rise in the January-August period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The slump in industrial profits in September was due to factors such as insufficient demand and a sharper decline in producer prices, and a significantly higher base of comparison since August, NBS statistician Wei Ning said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But recently unveiled policy measures will "foster a favourable environment for the production and operation of industrial enterprises, supporting the recovery and improvement of their profits", Wei said in a statement.

China's economy grew at the slowest pace since early 2023 in the third quarter, with the crisis-hit property sector showing few signs of steadying as Beijing races to revitalise growth.

Recent data also pointed to increased deflationary pressures, softer export growth and subdued loan demand, raising red flags over the economic recovery and strengthening the case for fiscal stimulus to galvanise growth.

Highlighting the business impact of price cuts and weak demand, profit at China's auto industry tumbled 21.4% year-on-year to 30.5 billion yuan in August, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed.

The authorities have sharply ramped up policy stimulus, including interest rate cuts, since late September to ensure growth will reach Beijing target of around 5% this year.

China's finance minister has vowed more fiscal stimulus to revive the faltering economy, without giving a dollar figure for the package, following the central bank's announcement late last month of the most aggressive monetary support measures since the pandemic.

The size of the expected fiscal package has been the subject of intense speculation in financial markets.

Earlier this month, local media outlet Caixin Global reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, that China may raise 6 trillion yuan ($842.7 billion)from special treasury bonds over three years to stimulate a sagging economy.

China's top legislative body will meet from Nov. 4-8, state news agency Xinhua said last week, but gave no detail of the agenda of highly anticipated debt and other fiscal measures.

State-owned firms recorded a 6.5% drop in profits in January-September, foreign firms' earnings rose 1.5%, while private-sector companies posted a 0.6% decline, according to a breakdown of NBS data.

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.8 million) from their main operations.

Top News / World+Biz

China / industrial profits / Fall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech
Photo: Courtesy

Wearing vs styling: Embracing your inner stylist

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

55m | Videos
What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

What Mirza Fakhrul said about the removal of the President

1h | Videos
Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

2h | Videos
All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

All the henchmen of Sheikh Hasina will be tried: Sarjis Alam

3h | Videos