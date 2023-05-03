China says Myanmar's sovereignty should be respected

South Asia

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 10:42 am

Related News

China says Myanmar's sovereignty should be respected

Reuters
03 May, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 10:42 am
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, China, 21 April, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends the opening ceremony of the Lanting Forum in Shanghai, China, 21 April, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

China supports Myanmar in finding its own path to development and urges the international community to respect its sovereignty and help it achieve peace and reconciliation, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (3 May).

Myanmar had been largely shunned by Western countries since its military overthrew an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2001 and crushed nationwide pro-democracy protests that erupted after the coup.

Neighbouring China, however, has maintained close ties with Myanmar's generals and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, making a rare trip to Myanmar by a senior foreign official, met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw on Tuesday.

"China supports Myanmar in exploring a development path with Myanmar characteristics that suits its national conditions," Qin's ministry cited him as saying in the talks.

China supported Myanmar in "advancing its political transition process and backs relevant parties ... to properly address differences and seek national reconciliation under the constitutional and legal framework", Qin said.

The international community should respect Myanmar's sovereignty and play a constructive role in helping it achieve peace and reconciliation, he said.

Myanmar has been rocked by violence since the coup with pro-democracy activists taking up arms, in some places alongside ethnic minority forces fighting for self-determination, to battle the well-equipped army.

Efforts by Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours to initiate dialogue have come to nothing.

China is a major buyer of Myanmar's resources, including jade, tin and timber while it has occasionally had to take in refugees spilling across the border from fighting between insurgents and Myanmar government forces.

On economic development, Qin said China would accelerate investment linked to a China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and implement projects on agriculture, education and health care.

China also supported Myanmar in improving its relations with its Western neighbour, Bangladesh, the Chinese foreign minister said.

Myanmar broadcaster MRTV said the discussions included increasing border trade and cooperation on energy.

China-Myanmar / sovereignty / Myanmar junta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

3h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

2h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

1h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

17h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

21h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

22h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022