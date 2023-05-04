China reiterates it can help 'improve' Myanmar-Bangladesh ties

Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing (right), head of Myanmar’s military council, shakes hands with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang during their meeting in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Hindustan Times

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang has reiterated Beijing's offer to mediate between Myanmar and Bangladesh in "improving" their bilateral ties in China's latest attempt to both project itself as a negotiator in global conflicts and emerge as a key player in India's neighbourhood.

Qin, who is the highest-ranking Chinese official to meet Myanmar's top leadership since the military coup over two years ago, also pledged to support the country in "exploring" a development path with "Myanmar characteristics".

China has maintained close ties with the internationally isolated junta government and refused to condemn the military takeover.

Hailing China-Myanmar ties, visiting foreign minister Qin told the country's military leader General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyidaw that Beijing was also ready to "expand" ties among China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Qin, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement, told the Junta general: "China supports Myanmar improving its relations with Bangladesh, with related issues to be resolved through consultation, adding that China is willing to work with the two countries to expand China-Myanmar-Bangladesh pragmatic cooperation."

China has worked with both countries to resolve the Rohingya refugee crisis since it erupted in 2017 partly to keep its own border with Myanmar safe and protect its economic interests across the boundary.

Qin's latest announcement, however, is bolstered by the role China recently played in bringing about rapprochement between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Ties between Naypyitaw and Dhaka have been strained since 2017 over the Rohingya refugee crisis with hundreds of thousands from the marginalised ethnic Muslim community fleeing to Bangladesh from Myanmar to escape persecution.

New Delhi has maintained ties with the military junta as well and is part of the recent conversation to repatriate Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Beijing, however, is using its economic heft to forge closer ties with Myanmar.

China supports Myanmar in advancing its political transition process and backs relevant parties in the country to properly address differences and seek national reconciliation under the constitutional and legal framework," Qin said.

"The international community should respect Myanmar's sovereignty and play a constructive role in helping Myanmar achieve peace and reconciliation," he added, according to the ministry statement.

Referring to the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, Qin said: "China will continue to provide assistance within its capacity for the development of Myanmar, accelerate the promotion of key cooperation projects in the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor, and carry out projects benefiting the people such as agriculture, education and medical care."

Qin also met Myanmar's foreign affairs minister, Than Swe, during his visit.

"Myanmar is ready to work with China to safeguard security and stability in the border areas, and to promote the China-Myanmar-Bangladesh economic corridor with China and Bangladesh," Than Swe told Qin.

The 2021 coup in Myanmar deposed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread peaceful protests, which were violently suppressed by security forces. Thousands were killed in the crackdown, leaving the country in a volatile situation.

Meanwhile, reports from Yangon said Myanmar's military regime on Wednesday pardoned 2,153 prisoners jailed for criticising the junta following the coup.

"The amnesty follows the release of more than 3,000 prisoners last month," Bloomberg said in a report from Yangon, adding: "The regime has been accused of using increasingly brutal tactics to subdue its opponents as it struggles to curb a reinvigorated civil conflict, which has seen ethnic armed groups and resistance forces take on a military unable to stabilise the country since the coup."